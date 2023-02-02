Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Management

From triathlons to trimesters: ex-2XU colleagues launch new maternity brand

Source: TheRY
User Image
Heather McIlvaine
February 2, 20233 mins read
More than three decades after launching the Davenport underwear brand, and 18 years after co-founding 2XU, veteran retailer and entrepreneur Clyde Davenport is back with a new venture built around compression leggings.  But rather than targeting elite athletes, TheRY (pronounced theory) is aimed at pregnant and postpartum women. The name is an abbreviation of “the reason why”, which reflects the fact that all of the brand’s products must have a clear reason for being. “At 2XU, we ha

Recommended by IR
Dior reopens boutique in Sydney CBD
Openings & closings
Dior reopens boutique in Sydney CBD
KFC Australia pilots drone-delivery service in Queensland
Food & beverage
KFC Australia pilots drone-delivery service in Queensland
Coles recognises sustainable businesses in Supplier Awards
Sustainability
Coles recognises sustainable businesses in Supplier Awards
Analysis: Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia lead hopes for Asian tourism
Travel retail
Analysis: Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia lead hopes for Asian tourism
‘Pet parents are underserved’: Pet Circle’s play at the $15bn pet industry
Pureplay
‘Pet parents are underserved’: Pet Circle’s play at the $15bn pet industry
Author's latest articles
A new day for Jag: How APG & Co is waking up its “sleeper brand”
Management
A new day for Jag: How APG & Co is waking up its “sleeper brand”
What to learn from Kmart’s “kind and inclusive” approach to Australia Day
Department stores
What to learn from Kmart’s “kind and inclusive” approach to Australia Day
2XU co-founder Clyde Davenport reflects on 35 years in retail
Executive interviews
2XU co-founder Clyde Davenport reflects on 35 years in retail
“Not tokenistic”: How Jam The Label is making fashion more inclusive
Fashion & accessories
“Not tokenistic”: How Jam The Label is making fashion more inclusive
“Breadth of interest is underrated”: New Aim co-founder Cecilia Chiu
Executive interviews
“Breadth of interest is underrated”: New Aim co-founder Cecilia Chiu