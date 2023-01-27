Free Subscription

Careers|Executive interviews

From Big 4 firm to start-up: TaskPod’s Adam Morgan talks lessons learned

Taskpod co-founder Adam Morgan. Image supplied
Taskpod co-founder Adam Morgan. Image supplied
Aron Lewin
January 27, 20233 mins read
A few years ago, co-founders Adam Morgan and Tyson Gundersen left the corporate world behind to start Bureau Booths – which provided soundproof office booths to existing spaces – then TaskPod, which offers private working spaces in recreational and retail spaces, transport hubs and other locations. With Covid-19 leading to the popularisation of a hybrid working model, TaskPod has flourished. It is being rolled out across the country, as people seek quiet environments away from the home and o

