Franck Muller opens Sydney CBD flagship

Swiss luxury watchmaker Franck Muller has unveiled a flagship boutique in Sydney’s CBD as the brand continues its Apac regional expansion.

Spanning more than 100sqm, the new Castlereagh Street store will feature the brand’s signature collections, along with exclusives, including the Long Island Evolution collection and rare novelty watches debuted at this year’s World Presentation of Haute Horlogerie (WPHH) in Geneva.

Franck Muller Group CEO Nicholas Rudas described Sydney as “a vibrant and sophisticated city that perfectly reflects the spirit of the brand.

“This opening marks an exciting step in our expansion across the Asia Pacific region.

“We are confident in our partnership with Kennedy, whose expertise and dedication ensure our continued success in Australia.”

The boutique features a neutral colour palette, juxtaposed by the designer’s signature gold and champagne metallic elements.

The boutique features private VIP zones to enhance engagement and offer personalised services, enabling customers to discover the brand’s exclusive offerings.