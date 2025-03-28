Koko Black opens flagship store in Chadstone

Koko Black has unveiled its newest flagship store at Chadstone’s Market Pavillion, marking its 20th location in the country.

The space features light wood finishes, brass accents, sage green highlights, and Koko Black’s signature supermint colour.

It also introduces several new elements, including an interactive macadamia station where customers can pick and mix their macadamias coated in various chocolate flavours.

Additionally, the store will house the chocolatier’s most extensive praline counter to date, a dedicated gifting wall, a Koko Block wall, and a vibrant Marvellous Marbles display.

Finally, an in-store Koko Black Bar will serve signature creations like hot chocolate, chocolate-dipped strawberries, and a chocolate-chilli drink.