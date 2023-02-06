Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Supply chain

How AI is learning to build a better plant-based burger

NotCo’s NotBeef burger. (Source: Supplied)
User Image
Dean Blake
February 6, 20233 mins read
A lot has been said about AI’s role in the future of our society in recent months, with the likes of ChatGPT and Dall-E 2 enabling more people to test its capabilities than ever before.  However, AI has more of a role to play in our lives moving forward than just acting as a personal assistant in your watch, or in helping to write up complex documents. In fact, AI is already helping to make plant-based food closer to its meat-based counterparts in texture, taste, and nutritional value. Me

Recommended by IR
“Emotionally worn out”: Inside the minds of today’s consumers
Marketing
“Emotionally worn out”: Inside the minds of today’s consumers
Amazon sees greatest one-day surge in value following strong quarter
Omnichannel
Amazon sees greatest one-day surge in value following strong quarter
From Domino’s to KFC: Is drone delivery the next convenience battleground?
Sustainability
From Domino’s to KFC: Is drone delivery the next convenience battleground?
Inside the lasting legacy of fashion pioneer André Leon Talley
Fashion & accessories
Inside the lasting legacy of fashion pioneer André Leon Talley
Boohoo launches vegan makeup and beauty range
Pureplay
Boohoo launches vegan makeup and beauty range
Author's latest articles
Why retail is already leading the way on ‘values-based capitalism’
Sustainability
Why retail is already leading the way on ‘values-based capitalism’
“We saw an opportunity”: The plan behind BWS’ Coffee shop
Food & beverage
“We saw an opportunity”: The plan behind BWS’ Coffee shop
It’s time to explode: What’s next for a cashed-up Camilla
Omnichannel
It’s time to explode: What’s next for a cashed-up Camilla
High-end cannabis retailers: delivering the next frontier of pharmacy
Store design
High-end cannabis retailers: delivering the next frontier of pharmacy
Old dog, new tricks: Why Woolies invested in PetStock
Pet supplies
Old dog, new tricks: Why Woolies invested in PetStock