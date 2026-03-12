Collins Foods pushes ‘compelling’ German expansion

Australian restaurant operator Collins Foods has announced further acquisitions in its continuing expansion in Germany.

Adding eight KFC restaurants in the state of Bavaria, the company has also signed an agreement to open between 45 and 90 restaurants in Germany over the next four years.

“There is a significant growth opportunity for Collins Foods in the German market, and we are pleased to be executing on our expansion in a disciplined manner,” Xavier Simonet, MD and CEO, said.

“The KFC brand has substantial potential in Germany with approximately a fifth of the store footprint of the largest competitor, McDonald’s. Despite lower restaurant density, KFC enjoys strong brand awareness and consumer appeal in Germany, supporting a compelling opportunity to expand our market presence.”

With more than 21,000 employees, KFC is the largest brand in Collins’ portfolio. It also operates Taco Bell restaurants in Australia.

“Pleasingly, the acquisition of a high-quality KFC portfolio in Bavaria, centred around Munich, will provide us with a platform to expand in one of Germany’s most populated and wealthiest states,” Simonet added.

“These restaurants will bring us immediate scale and, importantly, create a strong foundation for accelerated development.”

The acquisition is expected to be completed by June 2026. Collins Foods also signed a corporate franchise agreement with Yum Brands for the Netherlands, which will take control of marketing operations in the region.