‘Worst chapter of our lives’: Stax founders palm off order fury to banks

The founders of collapsed activewear brand Stax have broken their silence in the wake of the company’s receivership and subsequent outrage of its once-loyal customers over unfulfilled orders in its final days.

When the news broke on June 24 that Stax had appointed FTI Consulting as its receivers and managers to “undertake an urgent assessment of the company’s operations”, the retailer continued to advertise a sale on its website. It had been taking pre-orders for around three months prior to the announcement of its receivership.

This sale continued until June 25, and Stax continued to take orders. The story of Stax’s demise quickly began to turn.

On social media, customers claimed that orders placed as far back as early May had not been delivered; one claimed that they had gone eight weeks without a response from the company.

“I literally ordered stuff six weeks ago and no communication at all. I’ve emailed them multiple times, and they haven’t responded,” another commenter said.

Now, Stax’s co-founders – Don and Matilda Robertson – said that customers are “understandably upset”.

“Over the past few weeks, we have read hundreds of your messages. Many of you are frustrated, disappointed, and understandably upset that your orders remain unfulfilled. I want you to know that we have heard you,” a statement read.

The two apologised for not communicating better through Stax’s collapse. Going forward, they said that control of what happens to the orders is now in the hands of the receivers and managers.

“I know that doesn’t change the frustration or disappointment so many of you are feeling,” the two added. “If you placed an order and haven’t received it, we completely understand why you’re upset.”

They then encouraged affected customers to contact their respective payment providers and look into buyer protection or chargeback processes, if available.

“Thank you as well to those who have shown us kindness during what has been the most difficult chapter of our lives,” the statement ended.