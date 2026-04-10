Timberland’s Melbourne Walk store marks a new era for the brand in Australia

berate statement. For a brand long associated with rugged outdoor footwear and the iconic Yellow 6-Inch Boot, the one-night-only consumer event – dubbed Butters Deli and Grocer – made clear that Timberland is no longer content to occupy a single corner of the market. Joel Biggins, General Manager of Timberland at Accent Group, described the Melbourne Walk opening as a turning point. “This store signals a new era for Timberland locally, one where we evolve beyond our heritage as an outdoor and workwear brand into a premium lifestyle space,” he told Inside Retail. “It’s about creating immersive retail experiences that connect with culture, community and the next generation of consumers.” A new retail benchmark The store itself – fitted out with elevated materials, considered design and storytelling-led merchandising – is the most ambitious physical expression of the Timberland brand in Australia to date. It brings the total number of Accent Group-operated Timberland stores in Australia to five, and Biggins promised further expansion will follow, though carefully. “We will continue to assess opportunities to expand our store network in a considered way, focusing on locations that align with our brand positioning and resonate with our customers.” Three channels, one strategy Accent Group’s stewardship of the brand has involved more than bricks and mortar. Biggins described a three-pronged approach to growth: owned retail, the timberland.com.au e-commerce platform and a wholesale network built around strategic partners. “Over the past 12 months, our focus has been on winning with what Timberland is famous for – functional and stylish footwear, led by the iconic Yellow 6-Inch Boot,” he said. That focus has paid off, with Timberland recording global sales of US$1.6 billion in the financial year to March 2025. Digital investment is also on the roadmap. A website upgrade is planned for FY27, aligned with the elevated in-store experience now established at Melbourne Walk. On the wholesale side, Biggins pointed to consistent year-on-year gains, with growth driven by targeted programs with key partners. Apparel as the next frontier But the channel generating the most excitement internally is apparel. “We see significant opportunity in apparel, where the brand remains under-represented in the Australian market, making it a key growth channel moving forward,” he said. That whitespace, a word Biggins uses deliberately, reflects a broader opportunity that Accent Group believes Timberland has yet to fully tap locally. The brand’s apparel collections are well-established internationally, but have had limited cut-through in Australia. A stronger retail platform, paired with a credible wholesale push, is expected to change that. Within Accent Group’s portfolio of more than 30 brands, Timberland benefits from dedicated teams across merchandise, marketing, retail, sales and digital. “It is then the responsibility of the Timberland team to present growth opportunities to Daniel and the Accent Board, with return on shareholder investment ultimately guiding investment decisions,” Biggins said — a candid acknowledgement of the commercial rigour underpinning what might otherwise read as purely a brand story. The Melbourne Walk store is, by any measure, the most visible step Timberland has taken in Australia. Whether it opens the door to more concept stores, deeper wholesale penetration or a meaningful share of the local apparel market remains to be seen. What is clear is that the brand has found a new footing.