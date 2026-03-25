SectorsOpenings & closings

Steve Madden debuts new retail concept in Victoria

Steve Madden
The new store marks the brand’s eighth physical store in the country. (Source: Supplied)
By Kaycee Enerva

Steve Madden is expanding its retail footprint in Australia with the opening of its fourth flagship at Highpoint Shopping Centre, Victoria.

The store marks the brand’s eighth physical store in the country, following earlier openings in Doncaster, Queen Victoria Building and Chermside in Brisbane.

Spanning 121sqm, the Highpoint site features an updated retail concept focused on improved product presentation and a more immersive in-store experience.

Steve Madden GM Charlene Perera said the new format will serve as a blueprint for future store rollouts.

“Australia continues to be an incredibly exciting market for Steve Madden, both from a fashion perspective and from a retail growth standpoint,” she said.

“The opening of our Highpoint store marks an important step in strengthening our physical retail presence and delivering a more elevated brand experience for customers.”

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