Budgy Smuggler teams with Pringles for summer swimwear line

Pringles x Budgy Smuggler
Featuring prints inspired by Pringles’ best-selling flavours. (Source: Supplied)
By Kaycee Enerva

Pringles has teamed up with Budgy Smuggler to launch a summer collection featuring swimwear and beach accessories.

Ileana Andrei, senior brand manager for salty snacks at Pringles, said the collaboration brings “bold, fun brands” together.

“Summer is all about big energy and making the most of every moment, and this partnership with Budgy Smuggler captures that spirit perfectly,” said Andrei.

Featuring prints inspired by Pringles’ best-selling flavours, the limited-edition collection includes a bikini and one-piece for women, bucket hats, towels, and a stubby holder that clips a Pringles can to swimwear. 

In addition to the launch, a Manly store takeover on January 17 has been prepared by the collab, giving away 20 “Summer Collaboration Kits” to customers who visit Budgy Smuggler’s Manly store. Each kit includes a pre-chosen swimwear piece, a bucket hat, a towel, a stubby holder, and Pringles. 

Adam Linforth, CEO at Budgy Smuggler, said it was a “no-brainer” to team up with Pringles, an “equally fun brand”.

“This collection is loud, playful and made for the Aussie summer, whether you’re swimming laps, strutting your stuff along the sand or kicking back with mates on the beach,” he added.

The Pringles x Budgy Smuggler limited-edition collection is available online and in-store at Budgy Smuggler Manly, Bondi, and Kotara.

