BusinessMarketing

Maximalism isn’t dead: Why 90s minimalism is just the new base layer

“Fashion has always been about pushing boundaries and moving between extremes.”
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
The theorised “end” of maximalism looks less like a hard stop and more like a mood shift. A collective exhale into 90s-inflected minimalism where restraint, ease and longevity are starting to matter as much as spectacle. For fashion brands like Beginning Boutique, that doesn’t mean abandoning dopamine dressing, but reframing it – anchoring boldness in a wardrobe of considered basics that can move fluidly between aesthetics. From Triple S to “quiet” tailoring For the past decade, fash

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