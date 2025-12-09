Lean and profitable: Aussie fashion makers slash stock to five-year low

In the third quarter of 2025, clothing and footwear makers drove inventory to its lowest levels since 2019, according to a new report by Unleashed which anonymously interviewed 1000 Australian manufacturers. After years of pandemic-era stockpiling, the sector has flipped the script, shifting to lean, data-driven operations that free up cash and speed up delivery times – a structural shift in how local brands run their businesses. Record breaking inventory reset The recently published Unleashed Manufacturing Report showed Australian clothing, fashion and accessories producers cut stock on hand by 64.7 per cent in quarter three, with average inventory falling from about $151,967 to just $53,588 – the lowest level recorded since quarter two in 2019. This aggressive destock came even as quarterly sales fell from $460,175 to $253,268, highlighting how manufacturers prioritised balance sheet strength over chasing revenue at any cost.​ Despite softer demand, the sector expanded profit margins by 8.19 per cent in the same period, underscoring the payoff from tighter inventory discipline. Unleashed’s index draws on anonymised data from more than 1000 Australian SME manufacturers using its platform, including clothing, footwear and fashion firms, giving the figures unusual visibility into how smaller producers are responding to a tougher consumer backdrop.​ Doing away with buffers The quarter three numbers mark a definitive break from the buffer-building mindset that dominated during the pandemic, when long lead times and supply shocks encouraged over-ordering. Australian manufacturers have instead embraced lean operations, cutting excess stock to reduce storage costs and release cash for other priorities such as marketing, product development and technology.​ The report detailed that across all Australian small and micro manufacturers, average sales grew 9 per cent to $625,400 in the quarter to 30 September, while margins widened by 3.2 percentage points, reinforcing that leaner inventories are compatible with growth. Unleashed’s head of production and distribution, Jarrod Adam described the shift as a fundamental change in mindset, with firms using real-time data to focus on profitable demand rather than holding safety stock “just in case”.​ “The real story is operational awareness, firms have focused on growing revenue and expanding profitability without tying up capital in excess stock,” Adam explained. “That’s a fundamental shift in mindset from the pandemic era of buffer building.” Lead times snap back Faster, more reliable supply chains have made this reset possible. In fashion manufacturing specifically, lead times improved sharply from the heavy delays seen in quarter two, dropping from 33 days to 18 days in quarter three – only slightly above the 17-day baseline recorded a year earlier and just over the 16-day national manufacturing average.​ Across all industries measured by Unleashed, Australian lead times fell 36 per cent to 16 days, signalling that logistics and sourcing have largely normalised after earlier turbulence. With that constraint eased, manufacturers have felt more confident pulling back on advanced purchasing and operating closer to just-in-time models.​ More working capital unlocked The inventory drawdown has been accompanied by a steep reduction in purchasing. Australian producers cut their spending on raw materials by 34.9 per cent in quarter three to $339,371, indicating they are not simply running down old stock but structurally resetting buying patterns. Average stock on hand across all industries fell from $462,735 to $311,200 per business, further underlining the scale of the pivot.​ Adam characterised the quarter three move as remarkable for its “velocity”, pointing to lead times down by more than a third, stock reduced by around a third, and purchasing down by a similar margin, even as margins rose. For clothing manufacturers, that combination suggests a deliberate strategy to turn inventory from a passive asset into an actively managed lever for profitability and resilience.​ Fashion feels the shift Within the apparel segment, the shift has played out against a backdrop of subdued consumer confidence, cost-of-living pressures and heightened scrutiny on sustainability. Tim Deane, owner of New Zealand clothing maker Norsewear, which sells across Australia and New Zealand, said conditions had been tough for retailers over the past 18 months but noted signs of a modest recovery in demand emerging. “We need a sector-wide strategy to lower energy costs and better implement the use of technology to improve productivity,” Deane stated. For clothing and footwear makers, quarter three’s dramatic destock signals more than a one-off clean-up. It points to a new operating norm where success is defined not only by sales growth but by how intelligently manufacturers deploy capital, respond to demand signals and harness software tools to keep inventory – and risk – in check.