BusinessFashion & accessories

How Steve Madden is turning New York attitude into Australian relevance

By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
For Steve Madden Australia, building a local following means knowing what to bring from New York and what to leave behind. The footwear brand’s American heritage remains central to its identity, but Australian general manager Charlene Perera isn’t interested in selling shoppers an idealised version of its hometown.  “We don’t try to sell New York as a postcard,” Perera told Inside Retail. “What travels is the attitude.” That means retaining the confidence, edge and sense of hu

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