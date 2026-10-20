How Steve Madden is turning New York attitude into Australian relevance

humour associated with Steve Madden while adapting its expression for Australian customers. Product edits reflect local seasons and lifestyles, while Australian creators and partnerships help connect the brand with communities here, rather than relying exclusively on the appeal of its American origins. Keeping pace with the fashion feed Local relevance also means giving Australians access to the fashion they discover online. Social media exposes customers to overseas launches immediately, making delayed availability increasingly difficult to reconcile with their expectations. “The Australian customer doesn’t want to see it six months later,” Perera said. “They want to see it at the same time.” As a result, aligning Australian releases with US fashion drops has become an important part of the business’s strategy. Heading into peak season, speed is a pressing operational priority. Perera said fashion products are driving the business’s biggest growth, with new drops frequently selling out. The challenge is getting those looks to customers faster while keeping the brand experience consistent as distribution expands. Demand creates an opportunity, but it also pressures execution. Attracting shoppers’ attention only takes the business so far if the products they want aren’t available. Choosing community over mass reach Beyond product, Steve Madden is using partnerships to build connections in Australian cultural spaces. Following its Melbourne Winery collaboration, the brand has partnered with independent Melbourne label OnAir Records on a vinyl release, with 80 per cent of profits going to the featured artists. Perera sees a connection between independent music and Steve Madden’s entrepreneurial beginnings, arguing that the industry shares the scrappy spirit underpinning the footwear brand’s global identity. “The Australian consumer is shaped by culture more than advertising,” Perera said. That perspective informs a selective approach to marketing in a fragmented landscape. Rather than trying to appear everywhere, the business is prioritising relationships within communities it believes align with the brand. The OnAir collaboration isn’t intended to deliver mass reach. Its significance lies in supporting independent music while giving Steve Madden a locally relevant way into that community. One brand experience, different jobs That emphasis on connection extends to physical retail, where the Highpoint flagship brings together product, music, styling and store teams. Perera described stores and e-commerce as “one brand experience with kind of different jobs”. Online provides space for browsing and discovery, often before a store visit, while physical retail gives customers a more tangible encounter with the brand. Neither channel operates in isolation, even when customers move between them differently. The objective is “consistency without copying”, Perera said, insisting the tone and styling should feel recognisable whether customers are scrolling on their phones or entering the flagship. Collaborations can connect those environments by giving people reasons to visit, share and return. Maintaining that identity is an ongoing focus as the business scales. Alongside its flagship and online operation, Perera pointed to 33 David Jones concessions and 16 Myer concessions across its network. Personalisation sits within that broader ambition to make the business feel connected. “It’s not just putting someone’s first name in an email,” Perera said. Instead, relevance means showing customers styles, sizes and categories they care about, while remembering what they have communicated across channels. The benchmark is a store team’s familiarity with a regular customer, with the business seeking to bring that same understanding online. “Data helps us scale, but the goal is still a personal relationship with the brand.”