How Australian luxury brand Camilla plans to win over the US retail scene

fashion designer Camilla Franks in 2004, the eponymous apparel and accessories brand has been taking the world by storm with its aesthetic approach to bohemian-inspired designs. Since its inception, Camilla has evolved into a globally-known print house and luxury brand sold in over 55 countries, with over thirty physical stores spread across Australia and the US, including locations in Florida, New Jersey, California and, more recently, New York. This spring, Camilla opened its first New York-based boutique at 1015 Madison Avenue, in the heart of the luxury-loving neighborhood of the Upper East Side. Camilla’s CEO, Rebecca Mansergh, stated: “While our New York store is one of our smaller footprints, we see it as a little ‘gem’. The design has a distinctive ‘neighborhood’ New York aesthetic, which is far from modest.” Inside Retail connected with Camilla’s founder and CEO to learn more the company’s latest store opening and the brand’s plans to further expand into the US retail scene. Opening the brand’s first New York store Franks remarked that opening a boutique on Madison Avenue was a dream come true. The veteran fashion founder mused: “People often remark how difficult it can be to stand out in New York. However, our distinctive globe-trotting aesthetic was made for making waves. We’ve always marched to our own rhythm wherever we go, and New York will be no different.” Franks credits Camilla’s unique drumbeat for the Australian brand’s popularity with the US consumer, which is no easy feat for any international retailer. What we do is so different to what anyone else in the world does,” Franks explained. “Camilla invites you into something deeper with rich storytelling, artisanal craftsmanship and a genuine sense of belonging.” A sense of the brand’s approach to storytelling can be seen through its approach to store design, reflected both Franks and Mansergh. The brand’s Madison Avenue layout is an adaptation of the global Camilla Hotel of Curiosity store concept, which was developed by Franks, largely inspired by her years of worldwide travels, alongside her in-house creative team and interior designer, Mark Billington of Lex Design. The shop’s decor features custom-designed wallpaper and hand-embroidered tapestry, a Champagne bar and a train installation, a nod to the “signature Camilla commitment to artisanal storytelling, attention to detail and unmistakable flair,” Mansergh noted. “It has a truly welcoming, eclectic atmosphere where our expert stylists can nurture a personalised one-on-one customer experience, focus on clienteling and unique events,” the CEO added.” “Madison Avenue is a place where our customers can curate their year-round wardrobes, with access to our unique ready-to-wear collection and distinctive pinnacle pieces, alongside the signature resort and sustainable swimwear pieces we’ve become so renowned for,” Mansergh commented. She reflected that the brand’s growth strategy has “progressed well”, with the US currently accounting for over 30 per cent of Camilla’s year-to-date revenue. “Performance across all channels, including wholesale, online and our retail boutiques, has been strong, and we’re very pleased with the momentum we’re seeing in the market,” she said. What’s next in store for Camilla Regarding the brand’s next brick-and-mortar move, Franks declared: “We’re always exploring opportunities to expand our presence in cities that align with Camilla. Locations currently under consideration as part of our US expansion plan include Las Vegas, Houston, Orlando, Scottsdale, Palm Springs, Hawaii and Houston.” By 2028, the brand plans to have opened 10 new stores, in addition to its current US retail stackup. Mansergh added that the brand is currently in a phase of strategic growth, with a strong focus on expanding its retail footprint and further elevating the client experience. The CEO explained that key priorities include the consolidation of the brand’s global logistics and supply chain operations, the recruitment of local US-based talent and the rollout of market-specific strategies to engage new communities. “This includes the continued expansion of our immersive Hotel of Curiosity concept,” explained Mansergh, “both in Australia and key US markets.” “We’re also deepening our European, Middle Eastern and African (EMEA) presence across wholesale and digital channels, following the successful launch of our localized Middle East and African (MENA) website. Our investment in data remains a priority, enabling more personalized customer engagement, and we’re refining our omni-channel experience to ensure our distinct, customer-centric service is seamlessly delivered across all touchpoints,” Camilla’s CEO elaborated. “We’re riding a kaleidoscopic wave of magic and momentum. With a daring three-year expansion unfolding across the US, beautiful new collections inspired by our travels through different parts of the globe and an iconic global partnership shimmering on the horizon, the universe is conspiring in the most exciting ways,” Franks enthused. “Stay curious, stay tuned, and all will be revealed. This is just the beginning!”