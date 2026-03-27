From nostalgia to next gen: Why Gap thinks Australia is ready for its return

arts Gap’s relationship with Australia has been turbulent. When the brand first arrived in 2010 under the Oroton Group, its 1,200-square-metre debut at Melbourne’s Chadstone Shopping Centre was meant to spearhead a 15-store national rollout. Instead, weak demand, high rents, and waning global relevance led to stores shuttering within eight years. A digital-only comeback in 2022, this time under distributor True Alliance, fared no better. The e-commerce operation was quietly wound down two years later, a casualty of the brand’s failure to stand out in a crowded online apparel space. These missteps coincided with Gap’s broader identity crisis. Globally, the 2010s were marked by declining foot traffic, overexpansion and a widely mocked logo rebrand. By the time the brand’s hoodies and denim returned online a decade later, Australian shoppers had moved on – to Uniqlo, Cotton On and countless DTC upstarts promising better basics at sharper prices. Why Myer thinks the timing is right Fast-forward to 2026, and the cultural winds have shifted. Myer’s executive chair, Olivia Wirth, sees strategic alignment between Myer’s own revival and a contemporary version of Gap. “Gap has re-established itself as a cultural force and is clearly resonating with a new generation,” she said. “This is the ideal time to reintroduce the brand to the market.” Myer is in the midst of an apparel overhaul, broadening its brand mix to attract a younger, trend-aware audience. Gap, meanwhile, gains instant national visibility through Myer’s store network and online channels – a low-risk, high-exposure route to re-entry. It’s also a more capital-efficient model for Gap Inc. The US retailer has been ramping up its international franchising partnerships to extend reach without heavy real estate investment. As of December 2025, it operated nearly 3,500 stores globally, more than half of which were operated by partners across Asia and the Middle East. Australia, from that lens, is another crucial piece in Gap’s post-pandemic international puzzle. Nostalgia meets now For many millennials, Gap evokes the easy, all-American uniform of the late ‘90s and early 2000s – soft tees, essential denim, and that unmistakable navy logo hoodie. For Gen Z, however, Gap’s revival is less about nostalgia and more about vibe. Viral moments like the Katseye “Milkshake” campaign have reignited cultural curiosity, positioning Gap as retro-cool rather than outdated. The Myer launch reflects that repositioning. The range focuses on denim – relaxed fits, straight legs, smart washes – alongside crisp tanks, oversized shirts and everyday layers that tap into quiet luxury and minimalist dressing trends. Nothing screams logo mania; instead, it’s about wardrobe building blocks that feel classic yet current. A three-way play: Gap, Myer and Fashionata Behind the scenes, apparel group Fashionata has been appointed as Gap’s exclusive Australian franchise partner and distributor. Fashionata will manage the rollout of a standalone e-commerce store, set to launch in August, expanding beyond Myer’s selection. “Gap is an iconic global brand, and we’re excited to reintroduce it to Australia in a way that feels modern, accessible, and relevant,” said Fashionata COO Melissa Trovato. Her emphasis on a “world-class retail and digital experience” suggests that this time, omni-channel precision, not just nostalgia, will drive the strategy. The verdict: Calculated, not complacent So, can Gap make it in Australia this time? It has the fundamentals on its side – a leaner, franchise-led model; a credible national retail platform in Myer; and timing that taps into both millennial nostalgia and Gen Z’s rediscovery of understated Americana. The risk lies less in execution and more in differentiation. In 2026’s fashion landscape, “heritage” alone isn’t enough. Success will depend on whether Gap can turn familiarity into relevance and whether Australian consumers still believe in the comfort of a comeback. If early signals are anything to go by, Gap’s latest entry could be less about one big splash and more about seamlessly stitching itself back into the everyday Australian wardrobe.