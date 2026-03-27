BusinessStrategy

From nostalgia to next gen: Why Gap thinks Australia is ready for its return

Members of the girls group Katseye standing in front of a grey background wearing denim Gap ensembles.
“Gap x Katseye campaign was one of the strongest retail marketing plays we’ve seen in years.”
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
After two failed forays left a trail of shuttered stores and loyalists wondering what went wrong, iconic American brand Gap is back for a third attempt at winning over Australian shoppers. The casualwear giant’s return this March, through a high-profile partnership with department store heavyweight Myer, is being billed as smarter, leaner and perfectly timed. But given its patchy track record, can the “third time’s the charm” narrative really hold up? Lessons from a decade of false start

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