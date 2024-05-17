IR ProFashion & accessories

Fashion old and new walked down the runways at AFW, but will it sell?

Supplied: P.E Nation
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Australian Fashion Week is one of the most influential industry events in the Asia-Pacific region and its runaways have the power to launch careers and cement brands. Every year designers take over the runways at Carriageworks, except for a few offsite shows, to debut their newest collection with the hopes of it being picked up by buyers. The Australian fashion industry contributes $27 billion to the country’s domestic economy, $7.2 billion in export revenue and employs 500,000 workers, accord

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now