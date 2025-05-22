Fashion brand founder Camilla Franks reflects on her brand’s global expansion

k. Inside Retail connected with Franks to discuss the opening of Camilla’s first New York-based boutique and learn more about the founder’s 20-year-plus journey of building out her brand. Inside Retail: How did the idea for Camilla first come about? Camilla Franks: The inception of Camilla was deeply personal. I felt misunderstood in school and misplaced in my first few jobs, but I’d always been deeply creative. It was my true calling, I knew that in the deepest part of myself. So, acting upon my creativity with a desire to express myself was the true inception of the brand. I discovered my passion for print design, which is such a poetic fusion of art and fashion. I came across the medium of silk, which is the perfect canvas for print. I’ve loved the process of coming into my own and creating a world I can’t wait to wake up for each day. Camilla allows me to channel my love for storytelling, travel and creativity into beautiful silhouettes, pieces that celebrate self-expression and individuality. For me, the art and the prints always come first. Starting my own label was never about being one thing or another. I just wanted to explore my creativity, challenge myself artistically and design things I thought people would love to wear. Pieces that made them feel empowered, special and confident. The brand started small, but it grew quickly. This business has been my longest relationship and my greatest love affair… We’ve grown up together. IR: How does it feel to be opening your brand’s sixth brick-and-mortar store in the US? CF: The Camilla Madison Avenue boutique marks our sixth store in the US and joins the ever-growing Camilla family of 31 boutiques worldwide. Each store represents a new chapter in our journey, and the response we’ve received in the US has been very special. Walking into any of my boutiques is like walking into another world, a place where you connect with yourself and experience retail in a whole new way. CF: Why was New York chosen for this store opening? Following up, what drew you to launch a location in this specific neighbourhood? CF: Opening a boutique on Madison Avenue is a dream come true. It calls to fashion lovers and dreamers like nowhere else on earth. People often remark on how difficult it can be to stand out in New York; however, our distinctive globe-trotting aesthetic was made for making waves. We’ve always marched to our own rhythm wherever we go, and New York will be no different. There’s something deliciously disruptive about bringing our signature blend of riotous bespoke print and rebellious luxury to Madison Avenue. From Bondi to every corner of the globe, we’re coloring the world, one city at a time. Each new boutique is a haven for the creative and curious, an opportunity to fully immerse both our treasured collectors and new customers in the magical Camilla experience. There’s a touch of bohemian defiance in the street’s history, which resonates deeply with me too. I love the fact that it wasn’t part of the original street grid and emerged between Park and Fifth Avenue, as if through sheer force of will, to become, arguably, the fashion capital of the world. What better place for our boutique? I like to think this is very attuned to our brand’s spirit, and our presence on Madison Avenue will shine a light on this. IR: What do you think it is about Camilla that draws in the US consumer? CF: Our US customers are so passionate about our creations and the brand. What we do is so different from what anyone else in the world does. Camilla invites you into something deeper, rich storytelling, artisanal craftsmanship and a genuine sense of belonging. Our pieces offer more than just fashion; they provide a canvas for personal expression and are created to be handed down generation to generation as cherished heirlooms. IR: Aside from the new store opening, what can we expect to see from Camilla in the coming months? CF: We’re riding a kaleidoscopic wave of magic and momentum. With a daring three-year expansion unfolding across the US, beautiful new collections inspired by our travels through different parts of the globe and an iconic global partnership shimmering on the horizon, the universe is conspiring in the most exciting ways. Stay curious, stay tuned, and all will be revealed… This is just the beginning! IR: Since first launching in 2004, how does it feel to be running the brand 21 years later with over 30 boutiques spread across the world? CF: Reflecting on my journey from a single boutique born out of Bondi Beach to 31 stores worldwide is both surreal and gratifying. It’s a testament to the dedication of our team and the unwavering support of our customers. With each new boutique and each new corner of the world we colour, it feels like another chapter in our story. I’m humbled by the way people have connected with our brand’s vision, and it makes me proud to see how Camilla has grown into a brand that stands for more than just fashion, it’s a canvas for personal expression, a celebration of individuality and a call to become part of our colorful global collective. It’s an honor to represent Australia on a global scale, showcasing the talent, the creativity and the culture at our roots while celebrating the stories, artistry and diversity within the world.