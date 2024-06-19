Family jeweller Lannah Dunn opens two boutiques in Queensland

Family-owned jewellery house Lannah Dunn has opened two boutiques in Queensland: one in Brisbane and a flagship in Russel Street, Toowoomba.

The Brisbane location –opened in May – will showcase the brand’s original and vintage-inspired jewellery, such as the signet ring and monogrammed solid gold pieces.

Meanwhile, the flagship gallery aims to offer clients an “elevated and personalised” experience with private offices, consultation rooms, and an expanded specialist workshop.

In a nod to its 1936 origins, the boutique is styled to resemble high-fashion houses in Europe with hardwood floors, oak shutters, and an antique French chandelier restored to reflect the brand’s history.

The Toowoomba store will house the brand’s expanded signature Ladies and Gents Monogram Collection of exclusive signet rings and the 2024 LD Diamond Huggy Collection; both created onsite.

Founder Lannah Dunn highlighted the brand’s “meticulous restoration” of the former bank building to create a space that reflects its aesthetic.

“This expanded boutique and workshop will allow us to showcase the beauty, history and rarity of our exclusive LD collections and create an unparalleled experience,” Dunn concluded.