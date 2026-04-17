Decjuba debuts sleepwear line in new market push

Leading fashion retailer Decjuba is entering the sleepwear market, as the label continues to grow its presence across Australia and New Zealand.

Following its relaunch by Tania Austin in 2008, Decjuba has grown from a small, struggling retail footprint to more than 170 stores and a growing e-commerce platform. Now, it hopes to tap into the fast-growing sleepwear market to maintain its momentum.

The announcement of Decjuba Sleep introduced 32 new styles exclusive to its website. The retailer is offering a free gift alongside any purchase from its sleep range as the new products launch.

This move into sleepwear hasn’t happened in a vacuum; Australia’s sleepwear market is forecast to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1 per cent, doubling its value by 2035, according to Expert Market Research. Globally, Persistence Market Research values the industry to be worth more than $24 billion in 2026.

Sleepwear’s resilience has been seen in Australian retail. Solomon Lew’s Premier Investments has become increasingly reliant on its Peter Alexander brand, a sleepwear retailer which was recently revealed to have more than doubled its sales since 2019, amid a struggling parent company.