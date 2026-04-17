Featured PostFashion & accessories

Decjuba debuts sleepwear line in new market push

Decjuba
The online-only launch is being assisted by a promotion (Source: Supplied.)
By Harry Booth

Leading fashion retailer Decjuba is entering the sleepwear market, as the label continues to grow its presence across Australia and New Zealand.

Following its relaunch by Tania Austin in 2008, Decjuba has grown from a small, struggling retail footprint to more than 170 stores and a growing e-commerce platform. Now, it hopes to tap into the fast-growing sleepwear market to maintain its momentum.

The announcement of Decjuba Sleep introduced 32 new styles exclusive to its website. The retailer is offering a free gift alongside any purchase from its sleep range as the new products launch.

This move into sleepwear hasn’t happened in a vacuum; Australia’s sleepwear market is forecast to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1 per cent, doubling its value by 2035, according to Expert Market Research. Globally, Persistence Market Research values the industry to be worth more than $24 billion in 2026.

Sleepwear’s resilience has been seen in Australian retail. Solomon Lew’s Premier Investments has become increasingly reliant on its Peter Alexander brand, a sleepwear retailer which was recently revealed to have more than doubled its sales since 2019, amid a struggling parent company.

Recommended By IR

Hermes reopens expanded store at MixC mall, Shenzhen
Strategy IR Pro

Why Hermes is testing America’s luxury pain threshold

Tong Van
Choc Bites
Strategy IR Pro

The rise and rise of Little Treat Culture and what it means for brands

Eliana Glover
photograph of masion de sabre handbag
Strategy IR Pro

Why Maison de Sabre is doubling down on the US despite tariff turmoil

Tahlia Whitfield
Target paper wine bottles
Sustainability

Target rolls out paper wine bottles

Kaycee Enerva
Image of Cue store shopfront.
Leadership

Melanie Remai takes the helm at Cue as Hilco hastens restructure

Darshana Gupta
McDonald's Hong Kong Mood Engine
Store design

McDonald’s Hong Kong unveils Mood Engine concept

Kaycee Enerva
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.