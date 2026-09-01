SectorsFashion & accessories

Australian designers head to Hong Kong for fashion showcase

Hong Kong
The event is happening this month (Source: Bigstock)
By Harry Booth

Ten designers are being sent to Hong Kong by the Australian Fashion Council (AFC) to Centre Stage as part of an ongoing bid to showcase the country’s industry worldwide.

The AFC Pavilion will host Gary Bigeni, Buluuy Mirrii, Van Brussel, Asiyam, Briar Will, Mos the Label, Niamh Galea, Permanent Vacation, Viceta Wang and West 14th. They will speak with international buyers, media, consumers and industry to open new export pathways across Asia.

“This is what trade diversification looks like in practice: creating the connections and opportunities that help Australian fashion businesses enter new markets and grow globally,” Marianne Perkovic, executive chair of the AFC, added.

“We’re incredibly proud of our 2026 cohort and excited to showcase the creativity, quality and ambition of Australian fashion across Asia.”

The AFC’s global gateways program is funded through the Australian government’s ‘Trade Diversification Network, Accessing New Markets Initiative’ (ANMI). The Australian designers will also be at an AFC designer showcase and reception, hosted by the consul-general of Australia in Hong Kong, Gareth Williams.

“Monika’s journey from Hong Kong to a Tokyo pop-up is exactly what the ANMI was designed to deliver: Australian businesses winning in competitive Asian markets,” said Jay Meek, general manager of the trade diversification taskforce at Austrade. 

“Backing the AFC and this cohort of designers is a smart investment in trade diversification, and we look forward to seeing the 2026 group build on that success at Centre Stage in September.”

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