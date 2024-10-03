SectorsOnline marketplaces

Fairfax & Roberts launches wholesale diamond marketplace      

(Source: Fairfax & Roberts)
By Sean Cao

Jewellery house Fairfax & Roberts has launched an online marketplace selling natural and lab-grown diamonds at wholesale prices.

The new platform will extend the retail offering of jewellery brands and provide customers with direct access to the inventory of Fairfax & Roberts’ global diamond supplier network.

The marketplace boasts more than 500,000 certified natural and lab-grown diamonds, from 0.30ct to 20.00ct, promising to suit all budgets and preferences.

The company said its team of gemologists and jewellers will ensure the products offered align with its standards.

“From sourcing to retailing, all diamonds undergo rigorous testing at our in-house workshop before they reach consumers and our new wholesale diamond marketplace will be no different,” said Joshua Rogers, director of retail at Fairfax & Roberts.

“This platform is set to be a comprehensive full service solution, allowing consumers the unique opportunity to curate a bespoke piece of jewellery, from initial concept to final presentation at the hands of the trusted experts.”

