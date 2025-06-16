Estee Lauder chairman passes away at 92

Estee Lauder’s former chairman, Leonard A Lauder, has passed away at the age of 92.

“While we mourn his passing, we also celebrate his extraordinary life, his lasting contributions, and the values he instilled in all of us: integrity, curiosity, and the importance of giving back,” said Gary M Lauder, son and member of the board of directors of Estee Lauder. “He will be missed more than words can express.”

Lauder, the oldest son of Estee and Joseph H Lauder, joined the family business over 60 years ago. He played a key role in transforming the company from selling a single brand in the US into a multi-brand cosmetics powerhouse that expanded into international markets.

Before starting his term as chairman, Lauder stepped into the company’s leadership roles, including Estee Lauder’s president and CEO from 1972 to 1999.

Additionally, he initiated the launch of several brands, including Aramis, Clinique, and Lab Series, and contributed to the company’s acquisition strategy, which included Aveda, Bobbi Brown, Jo Malone London, La Mer, and Mac.

“To our employees at the company, he was an inspiration and a champion. To the industry, he was an icon and pioneer, earning respect worldwide,” said Stephane de La Faverie, president and CEO of Estee Lauder.

Besides the business’s operations, Lauder’s efforts were also involved in various fields, including cancer and Alzheimer’s medical research, public education, art, foreign policy, and philanthropy, which earned several prestigious awards.