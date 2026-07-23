Elite Eleven to open largest store with Highpoint redevelopment

Australian athleisure retailer Elite Eleven is expanding its Highpoint Shopping Centre store in Melbourne to 525sqm, making it the brand’s largest location yet.

The redeveloped concept store, due to open on August 1, replaces the retailer’s original 150sqm Highpoint outlet, Elite Eleven’s first physical store. The company said the location has generated more than $6 million in annual sales, making it one of its strongest-performing stores.

The expansion follows the introduction of Elite Eleven’s latest store concept at Liverpool and will offer a broader product assortment, alongside a dedicated activation area for product launches, community events and other brand experiences.

Co-founder Benn Martiniello said customer demand for a wider in-store range influenced the decision to increase the store’s footprint.

“At 525sqm, it’s now our biggest store to date and gives customers access to far more of our range than we’ve been able to offer previously,” Martiniello added.

“One of the most common pieces of feedback we’ve received is that customers want to see more of Elite Eleven in store, and this new space allows us to deliver exactly that.”

Elite Eleven expects the Highpoint store to generate more than $150,000 in sales during its opening weekend, underscoring its continued investment in bricks-and-mortar retail despite the ongoing growth of online shopping.

The retailer currently operates 20 stores across Australia and sees physical retail as a key driver of future growth as it expands its product categories.