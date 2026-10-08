Featured PostElectronics & appliances

Kmart removes $89 smart glasses from sale amid privacy probe

Anko glasses
Kmart is still selling its $39 smart-speaker glasses (Source: Kmart)
By Harry Booth

Discount retailer Kmart has removed its $89 Anko smart glasses from its website in the wake of public backlash and a formal probe launched by the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) into its partner software.

These glasses offer built-in cameras that have prompted privacy concerns. Kmart’s introduction of them followed technology giant Meta’s announcement of its AI smart glasses, which can cost more than $650.

HeyCyan, the partner application for the smart glasses, is manufactured by Shenzhen Qingcheng Future Technology. This was the centre of the OAIC’s probe.

“In the absence of any response from Shenzhen Qingcheng to the OAIC’s preliminary inquiries, I have no assurance that it is protecting personal data of Australians as required by the Privacy Act,” said privacy commissioner Carly Kind.

“The failure of Shenzhen Qingcheng to respond to the OAIC’s inquiries raises concerns about the entity’s practices, procedures and systems to protect the personal information it holds.”

“In those circumstances I considered it was important to commence an investigation so that I could utilise my full range of powers to examine this issue, including issuing compulsory information gathering notices.”

Inside Retail has approached Kmart for comment.

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