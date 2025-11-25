Dick’s Sporting Goods appoints Matthew Barnes to lead Foot Locker International

Dick’s Sporting Goods has appointed Matthew Barnes as president of Foot Locker International, effective December 3.

Barnes will oversee Foot Locker’s international operations, including stores, e-commerce, and digital businesses across Europe, Asia, and Australia, as well as licensed stores in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. He will report to Ed Stack, executive chairman of Dick’s, who leads Foot Locker.

“Barnes is a highly accomplished global retail executive and has longstanding familiarity with the international markets where Foot Locker operates,” said Lauren Hobart, president and CEO of Dick’s.

“His expertise will be invaluable in strengthening our ability to deliver growth and generate value for our customers, brand partners, team members and shareholders, and we are delighted to have him on board.”

Barnes brings nearly 30 years of experience, including senior roles at Aldi, where he became Group CEO and sat on the international executive board of Aldi Süd, and as CEO of Tesco UK.

The international division is part of a broader Foot Locker leadership team that includes Ann Freeman, a former Nike executive, who runs the North America business.