BusinessStrategy

Myer’s $276 million reckoning puts its strategy to the test

Image of Myer logo outside store.
(Source: Bigstock)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Myer has crossed the $4 billion sales threshold, but the milestone offers little comfort when it comes alongside a $276.5 million statutory loss and an increasingly fragile consumer outlook. It was the department store chain’s second-largest loss, surpassed only by its $486 million deficit in 2018. The result captures a retailer caught between two realities. Myer is expanding its relevance through fashion, loyalty and digital investment, yet that transition is colliding with weak discretionary

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