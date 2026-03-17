BusinessFinancial

Myer flagship in Melbourne eyed for $450m property sale

Myer Melbourne
The Bourke Street store has been open since 1914 (Source: Bigstock)
By Harry Booth

Myer’s flagship department store on Bourke Street Mall in Melbourne could be sold for $450 million, bringing the property under a sole owner.

Operating since 1914, the nine-level flagship store has a multi-ownership model comprising Abacus Property Group, Vicinity Centres and Charter Hall. Despite having the second-largest stake in the property, Vicinity is understood to manage the site.

However, in news broken by The Australian, investment firm Forza Capital is lining up to acquire sole ownership of the property. 

This interest would see the property’s value return to the $450 million mark for the first time in 10 years, when the Myer family sold its one-third stake to TH Real Estate for $151.3 million.

In 2021, a two-thirds ownership stake in the 40,000sqm complex was sold for $270.4 million to Abacus and Charter Hall, valuing the site at just over $400 million, representing an approximately 11 per cent drop in value over five years.

It marks a resurgence of interest in Melbourne’s CBD for high-value retail investments; Myer’s neighbour on Bourke Street, David Jones, was sold to IP Generation in early 2025 for $223 million.

Inside Retail approached Forza, Vicinity Centres and Myer for comment on the transaction. Vicinity declined to comment.

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