BusinessStrategy

Myer announces exclusive d-store deal with Mac Cosmetics

Myer store front
The partnership will begin in-store later this year
By Harry Booth

Myer is continuing its beauty department transformation by signing an exclusive partnership with Mac Cosmetics. 

From mid-year onward, Myer will be the only department store selling Mac products. The products will be available shortly after Fenty Beauty’s arrival, which will hit shelves in May.

Myer has added more than 22 beauty brands to its portfolio since the start of last year.

“Myer is firmly focused on winning the younger beauty customer, and every move we make is anchored to that strategy,” Myer’s chief merchandise officer, Belinda Slifkas, said.

Part of Myer’s expansion into the beauty market will be the new emphasis on its in-store services, with the brand adding that immersive experiences are on their way.

The new service‐led model will debut in full at Myer Sydney’s beauty hall following its redevelopment.

“We know makeup is a great entry point for engaging new customers, before exploring other categories such as skincare, fragrance or apparel,” Slifkas added.

“Deepening our partnership with Mac reflects our commitment to delivering the best in global beauty, while continuing to evolve our offer for a new generation of Myer customers.

“With Mac’s artistry and continued innovation, we’re excited to bring even more expertise, energy and inspiration to our beauty floors nationwide.”

