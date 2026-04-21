David Jones unveils outsourced food hall at Sydney flagship

Department store giant David Jones has partnered with Create Catering for a third-party food hall at its Elizabeth Street flagship in Sydney.

Found on the lower ground floor, ‘Eat at DJ’s’ will feature a series of vendors. It comes after a “shift” in how people engage with food in retail spaces, Create Catering said.

“We’re excited to welcome guests back to a revitalised David Jones food hall, where diverse flavours and fresh delights come together once again,” said Amesbury Hagan, David Jones’s buying manager.

David Jones first introduced food offerings into its stores 90 years ago, when its George Street store opened a food hall in June 1936. The food hall concept went through several innovations in the 20th century, including self-serve options, butchers’ counters and fishmongers.

In 2016, the company partnered with chef Neil Perry to create a “world-class” offering.

David Jones then announced a “streamlining” program in 2021; this saw the closure of two food offerings in Victoria and the outsourcing of concession stands at two locations in NSW.

“We’ve built eight eateries that each have their own identity, their own story and their own reason to come back for more,” Anthony Whitehouse, founder and MD of Create Catering, said.

“We’re seeing a real shift in how people engage with food in retail spaces. It’s no longer just about convenience, it’s about quality, variety and experience.

“With the David Jones Food Hall, we’ve created a destination that brings together different cuisines, formats and dining moments, from quick lunches through to more considered meals, all under one roof.”