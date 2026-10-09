IR ProDepartment stores

David Jones’ brand exodus only tells half the story 

brand names at Country Road store
Country Road Group’s slim profits suggest its concession retreat deserves a closer look. (Source: Country Road Group)
By Tahlia Whitfield
Earlier this week, Country Road Group announced it would remove nearly 100 of its 283 concessions from David Jones, significantly reducing the presence of Witchery, Mimco and its namesake brand across the network. It’s the latest in a string of big names to pull back from the iconic department store, following Dior, Gucci, Chanel and even RM Williams. Collectively, the exits paint an ominous picture and invite the obvious conclusion that David Jones has a problem.  But retail strategist Brian

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Image of dining table set.
Openings & closings

Freedom Kitchens opens flagship store in Balgowlah

Darshana Gupta
To Summer store
Strategy IR Pro

To Summer’s CEO on the brand’s mission to redefine Chinese fragrance

Tong Van
An interior shot of a Farm Rio store located in New York City.
Strategy IR Pro

Seven standout stores driving innovation and creative design

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Image of models wearing Gap clothes.
Strategy

Gap says AI will ‘reinvent the retail landscape’

Darshana Gupta
Executive interviews IR Pro

Bubble’s CEO on the new language of leadership

Tahlia Whitfield
a photo of chicken sandwiches and a branded cup from chick-fil-a
Workforce IR Pro

Culture of cool: How to let your employees be cultural ambassadors

Ashling Withers
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay