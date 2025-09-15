Claw machines & flash mobs: Shein plans an immersive Sydney fashion playground

Shein will bring its Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Fair to Sydney this weekend, as the fast-fashion e-commerce giant continues to test physical retail formats.

The event will take place at the Sydney Overseas Passenger Terminal, spanning more than 500sqm. The space has been designed as a hybrid showroom and experiential space, integrating entertainment, digital engagement and shoppable experiences, including claw machines and flash mobs.

Visitors will be able to browse and purchase pieces from Shein’s upcoming SS25 collections, either on-site or via QR codes that link directly to the brand’s online platform, reinforcing its ongoing focus on merging online and offline shopping behaviour.

The collection will spotlight a mix of in-house and exclusive labels, including Musera, Aralina, Aloruh, Coolane, Bohemela, Miss Guided, Poeselle, Emery Rose, and Shein Bae. The offering spans occasionwear, boho-inspired fashion, and a dedicated curvewear range, reflecting the brand’s focus on accessibility and inclusivity.

“This activation represents more than a seasonal showroom; it’s a proof point of how we’re reimagining the retail experience,” said a Shein spokesperson.

“By combining insights-driven product development with immersive activations, we are meeting consumers where they are – online and offline – and strengthening our relevance within the Australian fashion ecosystem.”

Alongside the product showcase, the event will feature live runway shows, music performances, and interactive brand experiences.