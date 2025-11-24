BusinessStrategy

Casetify’s mystery-box strategy sets new standard for art-infused fashion

By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Casetify’s latest collaboration with Takashi Murakami reveals how the “mystery-box” trend is continuing to redefine the world of fashion retail.  Rolling out a blind-box format for its third partnership drop together, Casetify is tapping into the growing enthusiasm for surprise purchasing, where shoppers don’t know exactly which design or collectable they’ll receive until after unboxing.  This shift spotlights how the convergence of art, pop culture, and collectable commerce

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Lisa Ronson stands in front of the produce section in a Coles supermarket holding products in her hands.
Supermarkets

Former Coles CMO Lisa Ronson dies in tragic accident

Celene Ignacio
Documents China Season 6 Tree campaign 2024
Strategy IR Pro

Behind Documents’ path to luxury fragrance leadership in China

Robert Stockdill
Koala Living furniture gallery in Alexandria, NSW
Regulatory

Koala Living penalised for misleading consumers

Sean Cao
An assortment of products from sexual wellness brand Dame against a beige background.
Health & beauty IR Pro

Dame founder Alexandra Fine’s 10-year journey to launching sex toys in Walmart

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Mock up image of Adore beauty store shopfront
Strategy IR Pro

How Adore Beauty stores can compete in a crowded beauty market: Retail expert

Tamera Francis
Strategy

Soul Origin unveils new store design and plans for drive-thru

Sarah Stowe
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay