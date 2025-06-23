CareersLuxury

By mutual agreement, Prada’s CEO to quit the office 

Prada CEO Gianfranco D’Attis
Gianfranco D’Attis. (Source: Prada)
By Irene Dong

Prada CEO Gianfranco D’Attis will depart from the company at the end of this month, following what the company described as a “mutual agreement,” according to a report by Reuters.

D’Attis, who joined Prada in 2023, was charged with steering the brand’s global strategic development. His exit marks a swift leadership change, coming just over a year after he took on the role.

Throughout his career, D’Attis previously served as president of Christian Dior Americas and has held senior positions across the fashion industry.

Prada Group CEO Andrea Guerra will assume the CEO role of the flagship Prada brand on an interim basis while the search for a permanent successor is undertaken.

The leadership shake-up comes on the heels of Prada’s recent $1.375 billion acquisition of Versace in April, a landmark move aimed at cementing Italy’s position in the global luxury landscape. 

Recommended By IR

Hardware

Metcash books lower earnings as cost of doing business rises

Celene Ignacio
Financial

Myer seeks to merge with Premier Investments’ Apparel Brands

Celene Ignacio
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

From the Caribbean to Hong Kong: The story behind sustainable label Beam Bold 

Tong Van
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

Why Mytheresa’s North America President believes in the power of risk-taking

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Strategy IR Pro

Central Group snaps up KaDeWe’s remaining assets. What’s next?

Tong Van
Health & beauty IR Pro

Why customer-led healthcare disruptor Software expanded into haircare

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.