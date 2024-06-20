Blackpink’s Rose becomes a global brand ambassador for Puma 

Sports giant Puma has appointed K-pop girl band member Blackpink’s Rose as its worldwide brand ambassador, joining the Puma Sportstyle ambassador list including Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dua Lipa, and Skepta.

Rose will be featured in Puma’s “Rewrite the Classics” program, which honors Puma’s franchises and will start the collaboration by wearing the Puma Palermo collection.

“Rose’s remarkable influence on music, fashion, and culture globally are such an inspiration. We are thrilled to embark on this journey with her, where she will play a diverse role, leveraging her knowledge and vision to help us redefine our classic space,” said Maria Valdes, chief product officer for Puma.

“Her unique perspective will be instrumental in amplifying Puma’s “Rewrite the Classics” program highlighting franchises like Palermo, Speedcat, amongst others.”

In April, Puma stated that it would open the Puma Studio in Hollywood, Los Angeles, in early 2025 to boost its business in the US.

The creative space is part of the brand’s strategy to win over US consumers, and it will be a location for the company’s product, design, and marketing teams to put their creative ideas to use.