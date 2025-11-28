BusinessStrategy

Beyond The Vines founder on what’s next for the brand’s second decade

Beyond The Vines founders
Beyond The Vines founders Rebecca Ting and Daniel Chew. (Source: Supplied)
By Tong Van
As retailers across Asia continue to prioritise digital channels, some brands are reassessing the role of physical stores in long-term growth. One of them is Singapore-based Beyond The Vines, which has recently ramped up expansion in Shanghai, Shinjuku and Changi Airport Terminal 3. Founded by Rebecca Ting and Daniel Chew, BTV has grown from a small Singaporean label into a regional name recognised for its functional design philosophy and cult-loved products such as the Dumpling Bag. Now marking

