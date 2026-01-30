BusinessStrategy

Avani K Chandan on scaling The House of Ara in India’s ready-to-wear market

The House of Ara
The brand has gained attention for translating textile traditions into contemporary wardrobes. (Source: Supplied)
By Tong Van
Founded by designer Avani K Chandan, The House of Ara is one such label carving out a distinctive position in India’s increasingly competitive fashion landscape. The brand has gained attention for its ability to translate deeply rooted textile traditions into contemporary, wearable silhouettes without diluting their cultural integrity. Fluid skirts, airy trousers, cinched jackets and tailored outerwear form the backbone of its collections, balancing softness with structure, femininity with str

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Freitag new CEO Janine Weiz-Buhler.
Fashion & accessories

Freitag names Janine Weiz-Buhler its new ‘CEO-equivalent’

Irene Dong
Swiss watches from Swatch
Luxury

Swatch’s profit fell 75 per cent on double-digit sales decline

Sean Cao
Black and white headshot of Golden Goose APAC CEO Mauro Maggioni
Strategy IR Pro

How Golden Goose is growing its Apac market share

Tamera Francis
An image of a young woman standing in front of the ocean holding a Conserving Beauty product in her hands.
Strategy IR Pro

Conserving Beauty’s Natassia Grace on the future of sustainable beauty

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Chemist Warehouse closes its reverse takeover with Sigma
Supply chain IR Pro

How the Gance brothers built a billion-dollar pharmacy empire leading with retail

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay