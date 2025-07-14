BusinessStrategy

Why Autobarn is shifting gears with a brand refresh and new campaign

autobarn dealership
“Our previous brand positioning had probably run its course.” (Source: Autobarn/Facebook)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Bapcor’s Autobarn has launched a brand refresh and new campaign that aims to position the business as the go-to destination for all drivers. Coinciding with the retailer’s 40th anniversary, the campaign is less of a brand overhaul than it is a brand realignment. After extensive customer research, Autobarn discovered it had a 50-50 gender split in its customer base and was the inclusive retailer of choice. The campaign tagline, “all for the drivers,” aims to highlight the unique relations

