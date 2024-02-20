SectorsOpenings & closings

Australian doughnut chain Lukumades launches in Singapore 

By Irene Dong

Australian doughnut chain Lukumades has launched its first presence in Singapore, with a brick-and-mortar store on Arab Street. 

The new Lukumades Singapore store is a vegan-friendly and Halal-certified location.

Founded in 2016 in Melbourne, Lukumades is known for its loukoumades, which are bite-sized Greek doughnut balls. These vegan doughnuts are offered in various toppings and sauces, priced between $8.50 and $12. 

The brand’s overseas markets include Malaysia, Indonesia, and Taiwan. 

Last year, Canadian coffeehouse and restaurant chain Tim Hortons also launched its first brick-and-mortar store in Singapore, in an exclusive agreement with Marubeni’s Singapore-based subsidiary Marubeni Growth Capital Asia (MGCA). 

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Anthony Heraghty on Super Retail Group's half year results. Supplied
Sports & adventure IR Pro

CEO Anthony Heraghty discusses Super Retail Group’s half-year results

Aron Lewin
Store design IR Pro

How Jim Thompson is spinning the new Thai silk road to Europe

Robert Stockdill
Supermarkets IR Pro

How Coles’ half-year results underscore Cain’s legacy

Dean Blake
The front of a Gap clothing store in the UK.
Openings & closings IR Pro

Why so many global brands fail in Australia

Jared Dickson