Australian doughnut chain Lukumades launches in Singapore 

Australian doughnut chain Lukumades has launched its first presence in Singapore, with a brick-and-mortar store on Arab Street.

The new Lukumades Singapore store is a vegan-friendly and Halal-certified location.

Founded in 2016 in Melbourne, Lukumades is known for its loukoumades, which are bite-sized Greek doughnut balls. These vegan doughnuts are offered in various toppings and sauces, priced between $8.50 and $12.

The brand’s overseas markets include Malaysia, Indonesia, and Taiwan.

