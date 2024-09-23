Asia Pacific in focus: Vivaia’s next big move

kets worldwide, where Vivaia enjoys significant popularity,” Lexie Chan, global director of operations at Vivaia, told Inside Retail. “We’re actively working on expanding our presence across the Asia Pacific by increasing our retail footprint, allowing more customers to experience our shoes first hand. Additionally, we are focusing on new product developments tailored to the preferences of consumers in the region.” Vivaia introduced exclusive items in Japan tailored to meet local customers’ needs. Since entering the Japanese market in 2022, the brand has seen its monthly sales double year-on-year. “In each market, we collaborate with different business partners and select locations tailored to local customer needs. However, our core objective remains consistent: to provide as many customers as possible with the opportunity to experience the ultimate comfort of our shoes through an exceptional in-store retail experience,” Chan added. Founded in 2020 in the US, the direct-to-customer label has a presence in more than 61 countries and regions worldwide. Vivaia is known for its footwear products that are designed with “a sneaker-like comfort”. It adopts “wide-foot friendly” designs for more inclusive and comfortable styles for all women. “When we founded Vivaia, our goal was to create footwear that seamlessly blends style, comfort, and sustainability. From the very beginning, we’ve been dedicated to using eco-friendly materials and innovative technology in our designs,” said Chan. “Sustainability is a core element of our brand. We are continuously working to incorporate more recycled materials across various shoe styles.” The company has partnered with Soles4Souls, a non-profit organisation dedicated to distributing shoes to those in need. This initiative not only helps provide footwear to individuals who may not have access to these products but also supports Vivaia’s commitment to sustainability by ensuring that surplus inventory is put to good use rather than going to waste. Vivaia’s footwear products have also garnered significant attention and endorsement from a diverse array of global celebrities, including Jenna Ortega, Selena Gomez, Julia Roberts and South Korean actress Min Yong Park. “As we look to the future, we are actively exploring new collaborations with influencers and celebrities who align with our brand values, helping us to further establish our presence in the Asia Pacific region. These partnerships play a crucial role in our strategy to boost brand visibility and foster stronger connections with consumers in the area,” said Chan. As Vivaia expands globally, it faces various strategic challenges that demand careful navigation. “We’ve had to carefully select the right business partners and ensure a consistent brand shopping experience worldwide. Additionally, we need to tailor our merchandising strategy to accommodate local weather conditions and customer needs for footwear in each market,” Chan said. “Our priority is to open more offline retail stores to engage directly with our customers and boost brand recognition. By gathering on-site feedback, we aim to continuously innovate and improve our shoe designs for the upcoming season,” she concluded.