Stylerunner GM talks new brand Ode and opportunities at Accent Group

ion co-founder Pip Edwards, after co-founder Claire Greaves stepped away from joint operational responsibilities earlier this year, the brand’s latest collection includes what Edwards calls ‘layering pieces’. Similarly, Ode is a step away from activewear. It offers tailored shirts, pants and blazers alongside t-shirts, denim and trench coats – core wardrobe essential pieces for the dynamic modern woman. Catering to an ‘ageless’ demographic, Ode is for everyone and combines high-quality fashion with practical functionality. Here, Stylerunner’s general manager Anna Brennan discusses the launch of the brand through Stylerunner’s retail stores and what it will take to carve out its own direct-to-consumer (DTC) presence. Inside Retail: The athleisure market is experiencing a shift towards functional everyday wardrobe staples. How will Ode differentiate itself from the Stylerunner brand? Anna Brennan: Stylerunner was born based on this trend. As we started to add blazers, shirts, etc to the Stylerunner the Label collection, the customers voted yes, and we realised there was an opportunity for a new brand and hence Ode was born. IR: Will Ode have its own DTC presence or will it be available via Stylerunner stores and on the Stylerunner site? AB: This is the long-term goal. Ode is currently in the test, learn and grow stage of this journey at Stylerunner and it is such a luxury to have the capacity to do this for a new brand. Once we are happy with the foundations of the business, we will unlock this growth lever. IR: Will this have a similar structure as Aje and Aje Athletica? AB: I admire Adrian and Edwina, [the founders of Aje] for what they have achieved with Aje and Aje Athletica – it’s incredible. Ode and Aje play in different segments of the market; however, if we can follow in their footsteps to achieve the growth and brand recognition that they have, we would be very happy. IR: What was the inspiration and vision behind the creation of Ode? When did the idea for Ode come about and how long did it take to launch? AB: Ode was born from the diversification of Stylerunner the Label based on a movement away from pure performance and activewear to everyday wardrobe staples. This trend has filtered down from the European runways with “quiet luxury”, coming from brands such as The Row, Jil Sandler, Celine, and Loewe – to list a few. Ode launched in October last year and is now our number-two apparel brand. Ode was eight months in the making before launching. IR: How will Ode leverage Stylerunner’s existing relationships and resources to grow the brand? AB: We are very lucky here at Stylerunner and are one of many businesses that fall under the Accent Group, which has over 800 stores, 34 brands and over 35 online platforms under its umbrella. Being a part of the Accent Group allows us to gain access to insights across other brands, access to technology and buying power to leases across retail centres. In addition to this, Stylerunner has 25 doors, with 10 new doors planned for FY25. Having access to the Stylerunner customer, to test, learn and grow will be an asset in the making of Ode’s success in the years to come.