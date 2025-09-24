Arc’teryx’s fireworks fiasco: When marketing spectacle backfires on brand values

ded in one of the world’s most fragile ecosystems. The show played out in three acts. Bursts of coloured smoke and flame ignited one after another along a snow-capped ridge, tracing the mountain’s outline in rainbow-like waves. The intention was to blend artistic spectacle with alpine grandeur. Within hours, the brand found itself in the eye of a storm. Social media users denounced Arc’teryx for staging an event in a highly fragile ecosystem, pointing out the contradiction between celebrating nature with explosives and claiming to protect it. Calls for boycotts spread on Weibo and Xiaohongshu. Videos circulated online over the weekend before being swiftly deleted. The company also issued an apology statement across social media. “This event was in direct opposition to our commitment to outdoor spaces, who we are, and who we want to be for our people and our community,” Arc’teryx said. “We are deeply disappointed that this happened, and apologise, full stop.” “We’re addressing this directly with the local artist involved, our team in China, and will change the way we work to ensure this doesn’t happen again. Our expectation is that everything we do reflects our environmental ethos, and we have no tolerance for actions that do not align. We have already begun efforts to mitigate the environmental and social impacts of this event.” Cai also issued a public apology. Writing on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, he acknowledged “several areas were not properly considered.” His studio, he added, “humbly accepts all criticism” of staging such an artwork on the plateau and thanked the public for their concern. Potential financial impact The controversy quickly spilt into financial markets. Anta shares fell as much as 7.3 per cent in Hong Kong trading on Monday, the steepest drop in three weeks. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Catherine Lim said in a note that the backlash could reduce Anta’s second-half and 2026 pretax profit by as much as 6 per cent if consumer trust erodes further. The stakes are high. Arc’teryx is the crown jewel of Amer Sports. In the last fiscal year, Amer’s revenues jumped 17.8 per cent, followed by a 23.5 per cent surge last quarter, powered largely by Arc’teryx’s high-margin technical apparel. The brand is in the midst of an aggressive expansion. Amer Sport’s CFO, Andrew Page, said during the company conference call that the group plans to open 25 net Arc’teryx stores globally. When brand values collide with marketing Industry observers are now questioning whether even the most premium outdoor labels can maintain credibility when their marketing collides with the values they sell. For decades, Arc’teryx has built its reputation on reverence for the wild. Its technical alpine jackets, priced at a premium, are marketed as tools for exploring and protecting the world’s harshest environments. That is why images of explosions and smoke unfurling across the Himalayan skyline felt to many like a betrayal. “As an outdoor enthusiast, I’ve always seen Arc’teryx Equipment as a brand that has respect for nature. That’s why the recent fireworks display in Hamiya is so hard to understand,” Jiayan Jiang, marketing manager at 17Track, said on her LinkedIn post. The controversy tapped into broader sensitivities around Tibet itself. The plateau and its mountains are sacred to Tibetan Buddhists and have been tightly controlled by Beijing since the 1950s. In recent years, the region has become a magnet for domestic tourists, raising alarms about ecological strain and over-commercialisation. Against that backdrop, staging a corporate fireworks performance, even one marketed as environmentally safe, looked less like a cultural celebration. “From the start, pairing Cai and Arc’teryx was a questionable decision,” Miranda Wang, a brand marketer, shared her thoughts. “Cai’s explosive, artificial fireworks – visually powerful yet inherently destructive – clashed with a brand that promotes authenticity, reverence for nature, and love for the Earth.” “The campaign was set up to fail, yet it proceeded anyway, raising serious questions about how such a misaligned collaboration passed every approval stage.” A local environmental official told local media outlets that no formal review had been required because the display used “eco-friendly” materials. The event site, he said, was outside protected areas, and “for now, the local ecology does not appear to be damaged”. The city’s local communist party committee said in a statement on WeChat that it has set up an investigation team to send to the site immediately to investigate. Further reading: Amer Sports’ sales rise in China amidst demand for niche brands like Salomon.