DigitalStore tech

Amorepacific’s Yongsan flagship tests what physical retail can still do

The newly opened Amore Yongsan flagship.
The newly opened Amore Yongsan flagship. (Source: Amorepacific)
The newly opened Amore Yongsan flagship.
The newly opened Amore Yongsan flagship. (Source: Amorepacific)
The newly opened Amore Yongsan flagship.
The newly opened Amore Yongsan flagship. (Source: Amorepacific)
The newly opened Amore Yongsan flagship.
The newly opened Amore Yongsan flagship. (Source: Amorepacific)
By Tong Van
South Korean beauty giant Amorepacific is testing whether beauty retail has a viable future that is not a scaled-down version of online commerce but its own distinct proposition with the newly opened Amore Yongsan flagship.  Integrated platform The previous iteration of Amore Yongsan was, by the company’s own frank admission, a sales-oriented retail environment structured around the logic of browsing and buying.  The relaunched space has an entirely different operating premise. It is

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