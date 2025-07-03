BusinessStrategy

After Prada ‘sandal scandal’, Indian brands tap heritage pride to boost sales

Sales are surging over the past week for the 'Kolhapuri' sandals after Prada's controversy.
'Kolhapuri' sandals, an Indian ethnic footwear, are on display at a store in New Delhi.
A girl tries 'Kolhapuri' sandals, an Indian ethnic footwear, at a store in New Delhi.
By Heather McIlvaine
Indian footwear sellers and artisans are tapping into nationalist pride stoked by the Prada ‘sandal scandal’ in a bid to boost sales of ethnic slippers with history dating back to the 12th century, raising hopes of reviving a struggling craft. Sales are surging over the past week for the ‘Kolhapuri’ sandals that have garnered global attention after Prada sparked a controversy by showcasing similar designs in Milan, without initially crediting the footwear’s origins.

