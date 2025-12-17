BusinessStrategy

After five years, Jollibee seems set to make Australian debut

Jollibee
The chain is best known for its Chickenjoy fried chicken, burgers and spaghetti. (Source: Jollibee)
By Kaycee Enerva

Philippine fast-food group Jollibee is moving closer to launching in Australia, with plans lodged for its first local outlet in Campbelltown, Sydney.

According to multiple reports, the group is working with commercial developer PMG Group on a proposed redevelopment of a site on Harbord Road, currently home to a former Sizzler restaurant.

The plans involve demolishing the existing structure and constructing three separate fast-food buildings, earmarked for Jollibee, Taco Bell and Krispy Kreme.

The proposal has development consent from Campbelltown City Council, which remains valid until July 2029. A council spokesperson confirmed to Timeout Sydney that the approval is active, although no construction start date has been set.

Jollibee is the flagship brand of the Jollibee Foods Corp (JFC), which operates more than 10,000 restaurants across 19 brands in 33 countries. The chain is best known for its Chickenjoy fried chicken, burgers and spaghetti.

An earlier development application for the Campbelltown site was submitted in 2021, but did not progress due to what the company has previously described as administrative challenges.

Dennis Flores, president of JFC for Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia, told the Philippine Star last year that  Australia has long been a priority market for the group as it accelerates its international growth strategy.

“We’ve been planning to enter Australia for quite some time now,” he said.

“The way to succeed in new markets is to choose the right partner. We’ve been cautious in choosing the right partner, especially for Australia, being a big country with huge potential.”

Inside Retail sought comment from Jollibee Foods, but the company did not respond.

Recommended By IR

Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Blonde model running across a crosswalk in white shirt and tie detail belt from Beare Park 2025 campaign photoshoot
Strategy IR Pro

Beare Park founder Gabriella Pereira reveals her pop-up strategy 

Tamera Francis
A man sitting on a bench wearing True Classic attire.
Strategy IR Pro

What True Classic’s nationwide Target launch reveals about the brand’s future

Nicole Kirichanskaya
green sofa with nature background
Strategy

Enza Home makes Australian debut with Melbourne flagship

Celene Ignacio
A photo of Urban Revivo’s storefront at One Bangkok in December 2024.
Strategy IR Pro

Chinese fashion brand Urban Revivo ramps up store openings in Southeast Asia

Tong Van
Sephora store Gen AI
Customer IR Pro

Customers are co-creating their own retail experiences

John Costello
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.