After five years, Jollibee seems set to make Australian debut

Philippine fast-food group Jollibee is moving closer to launching in Australia, with plans lodged for its first local outlet in Campbelltown, Sydney.

According to multiple reports, the group is working with commercial developer PMG Group on a proposed redevelopment of a site on Harbord Road, currently home to a former Sizzler restaurant.

The plans involve demolishing the existing structure and constructing three separate fast-food buildings, earmarked for Jollibee, Taco Bell and Krispy Kreme.

The proposal has development consent from Campbelltown City Council, which remains valid until July 2029. A council spokesperson confirmed to Timeout Sydney that the approval is active, although no construction start date has been set.

Jollibee is the flagship brand of the Jollibee Foods Corp (JFC), which operates more than 10,000 restaurants across 19 brands in 33 countries. The chain is best known for its Chickenjoy fried chicken, burgers and spaghetti.

An earlier development application for the Campbelltown site was submitted in 2021, but did not progress due to what the company has previously described as administrative challenges.

Dennis Flores, president of JFC for Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia, told the Philippine Star last year that Australia has long been a priority market for the group as it accelerates its international growth strategy.

“We’ve been planning to enter Australia for quite some time now,” he said.

“The way to succeed in new markets is to choose the right partner. We’ve been cautious in choosing the right partner, especially for Australia, being a big country with huge potential.”

Inside Retail sought comment from Jollibee Foods, but the company did not respond.