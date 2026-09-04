SectorsSports & adventure

Adidas Chadstone reopens as region’s first Home of Sports

Adidas Chadstone store
The additional floorspace features a dedicated Originals shop-in-shop. (Source: Adidas)
By Sean Cao

Adidas has reopened its Chadstone store as the first in the region fitted out in the brand’s Home of Sports concept.

Following a three-month closure, the revamped store now has an expanded selling space of 569sqm, with the additional floor space given over to a dedicated Originals shop-in-shop – the newest Collection V2 format and a first for the Australian market.

The space has two large footwear displays featuring the brand’s full range, from running and training to football and originals. It also introduces a market-first Made for You zone at the point of sale, where customers can have heat-pressed patches, name sets and more applied directly onto the product.

According to the company, the new Chadstone store is built to deliver in every detail, from the products on the shelves to the service and experience customers find in-store. 

The venue sits within a centre that welcomes more than 22 million visitors annually, one of the largest retail destinations in the country.

To mark the reopening, a series of activations was launched over the weekend, including Chop Shoppe atelier service, Adidas photobooth, customised nails by Trophy Wife, styling by Billy Chambers, smoothies by Green Cup and a custom menu by Fresh Amalfi Pasta.

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