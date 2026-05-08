IR ProDepartment stores

A five-part examination of what is really happening to China’s department stores

Walmart department store in China
Walmart department store in China. (Source: Bigstock)
By Tong Van
The numbers that define China’s department store industry in 2025 are not complicated. They are just relentlessly bad in every direction at once. Part I: The four horsemen Sales down. Profit down. Footfall down. Average spend per visit is down. All four, simultaneously, across more than half the industry. The China’s Department Stores Report 2025–2026, a joint annual survey by the HKUST Li & Fung Supply Chain Institute and the China Commerce Association for General Merchandise, called

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