Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Customer

Will China’s opening do the trick for Asian retail?

User Image
Michael Baker
January 27, 20234 mins read
The secret to being a good forecaster is to predict something often enough that in the long run it has a good chance of happening. Most of us in the retail industry were optimistic about the return of tourism two years ago, when mass vaccination programs kicked off. The year 2021 was, therefore, a disappointment, but that didn’t stop us from being flush with optimism a year later; the foot-dragging on unrestricted border openings had to end, or so we thought. Government hesitancy was entrenche

Recommended by IR
Inside BlockBar: the world’s first NFT marketplace for wine and spirits
Marketplace
Inside BlockBar: the world’s first NFT marketplace for wine and spirits
Online retailer Farfetch enters beauty sector with Violet Grey purchase
Marketplace
Online retailer Farfetch enters beauty sector with Violet Grey purchase
Nestlé pledges to improve sustainable farming practices, end child labour
HR
Nestlé pledges to improve sustainable farming practices, end child labour
Online drives H&M profit recovery – but sales still lag pre-Covid era
Financial
Online drives H&M profit recovery – but sales still lag pre-Covid era
McDonald’s faces massive court claim over ‘shameful’ worker treatment
Legal
McDonald’s faces massive court claim over ‘shameful’ worker treatment
Author's latest articles
Why Asia’s landlords face a plodding recovery
Shopping centres & malls
Why Asia’s landlords face a plodding recovery
How dated stores could hurt Thai retail giant Big C’s sales rebound
Supermarkets
How dated stores could hurt Thai retail giant Big C’s sales rebound
An outdoor park and walking track: Inside Aeon’s latest mall in Cambodia
Shopping centres & malls
An outdoor park and walking track: Inside Aeon’s latest mall in Cambodia
How Sasseur’s outlet mall business is cooking – despite the heat
Shopping centres & malls
How Sasseur’s outlet mall business is cooking – despite the heat
Why Asian e-commerce giant GoTo is cutting costs despite top-line growth
Pureplay
Why Asian e-commerce giant GoTo is cutting costs despite top-line growth