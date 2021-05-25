Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Latest|Health & beauty

Retail news around the globe

User Image
Remedios Lucio
May 25, 20213 mins read
Clarins opens new boutique at Great World French skincare brand Clarins has unveiled a new boutique at Great World, a mixed-use development near popular tourist spot Orchard Road in Singapore. The spacious boutique offers the full range of Clarins products, including skincare favourites, body care bestsellers, and the signature Open Spa Service. The suite of treatments available at the third Clarins Open Spa are designed to offer pampering and relaxation to time-poor consumers. Clarins’ plant-
Recommended by IR
Why age diversity in business matters
Leadership
Why age diversity in business matters
Road testing COVID-19 innovations from Bunnings, Mecca and more
Openings & closings
Road testing COVID-19 innovations from Bunnings, Mecca and more
Lagardère Travel Retail reopens outlets in ANZ domestic terminals
Travel retail
Lagardère Travel Retail reopens outlets in ANZ domestic terminals
Woolworths awards shares to more than 100,000 employees
Supermarkets
Woolworths awards shares to more than 100,000 employees
How loyalty programs will change after COVID-19
Marketing
How loyalty programs will change after COVID-19
Author's latest articles
GPT invests $1.3bn in new retail-residential property development
Retailers
GPT invests $1.3bn in new retail-residential property development
Retail news around the globe
Shopping centres & malls
Retail news around the globe
This week in property news
Shopping centres & malls
This week in property news
Melbourne Central opens podcasting space
Shopping centres & malls
Melbourne Central opens podcasting space
Retail news around the globe
Store design
Retail news around the globe