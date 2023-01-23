Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Professional|Fashion & accessories

Hitting the books: the importance of back-to-school for Aussie retailers

User Image
Aron Lewin
January 23, 20233 mins read
For some retailers, ‘back to school’ sits with Black Friday, Christmas and Boxing Day as the most important, revenue-driving dates in the calendar.  It enables specialty brands to reach target audiences, who are stocking up on clothes, supplies, technology requirements and other essentials ahead of the school year. It can also set retailers up for success in the year ahead, with data from Finder demonstrating that parents will spend $11.4 billion on back-to-school costs in 2023. Accordi

Recommended by IR
Myer reports strong sales growth despite Omicron outbreak
Financial
Myer reports strong sales growth despite Omicron outbreak
Sales of LVMH’s Hublot, Bulgari watches top pre-pandemic levels
Luxury
Sales of LVMH’s Hublot, Bulgari watches top pre-pandemic levels
‘Online has a long way to go’: MyDeal CEO talks expansion plans
Marketplace
‘Online has a long way to go’: MyDeal CEO talks expansion plans
Chinese fashion retailer Shein revives plan for New York listing
Financial
Chinese fashion retailer Shein revives plan for New York listing
Indian grocery retailers race to meet consumer demand – but at what cost?
Supply chain
Indian grocery retailers race to meet consumer demand – but at what cost?
Author's latest articles
It’s always winter in Helly Hansen’s new concept store. Here’s why
Sports & adventure
It’s always winter in Helly Hansen’s new concept store. Here’s why
What Melbourne’s booming population means for Australian retail
Sustainability
What Melbourne’s booming population means for Australian retail
Retail appointments of the week
HR
Retail appointments of the week
Changing the way we work: Why TaskPod is bringing office pods to the shops
Shopping centres & malls
Changing the way we work: Why TaskPod is bringing office pods to the shops
Best and worst case scenario: How retailers can use ChatGPT
Marketing
Best and worst case scenario: How retailers can use ChatGPT