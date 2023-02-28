Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Sustainability

At the home of Zara, fast and slow fashion collide

Source: Reuters
User Image
Corina Pons
February 28, 20233 mins read
In Spain’s A Coruna, two contrasting fashion business models collide – pitching the growing demands for the clothing industry to become more sustainable against the constant need to drive sales. This rainy, windswept, city on the rugged Atlantic coast is the unlikely headquarters of Zara-owner Inditex – the world’s biggest fast fashion retailer. It also hosts small boutiques offering high quality, durable products that consider themselves an alternative to the fast and af

Recommended by IR
Russian liquor pulled from shelves in response to invasion
Food & beverage
Russian liquor pulled from shelves in response to invasion
Her Black Book raises $1.6 million three months after launch
Marketplace
Her Black Book raises $1.6 million three months after launch
Coles partners with Wing to deliver groceries via drone
Supermarkets
Coles partners with Wing to deliver groceries via drone
TerryWhite Chemmart wins top honour at the 2022 Retailer Awards
Marketing
TerryWhite Chemmart wins top honour at the 2022 Retailer Awards
It’s time to level up: What’s next for sustainability?
Sustainability
It’s time to level up: What’s next for sustainability?
Author's latest articles
Price hikes test Inditex’s ability to stay in fashion
Financial
Price hikes test Inditex’s ability to stay in fashion